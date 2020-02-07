Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of Spotify stock traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.37. 2,341,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,898. Spotify has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,047,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767,113 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

