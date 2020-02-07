Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €58.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stabilus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.14 ($66.45).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus stock opened at €54.85 ($63.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.00.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.