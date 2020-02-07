Stakinglab Price Tops $0.11 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a market cap of $45,041.00 and $1,328.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026537 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00260490 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00037520 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000704 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 217.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,481,876 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

