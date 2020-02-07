Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Receives GBX 338 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.75 ($4.42).
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,093 shares of company stock worth $2,629,871.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
