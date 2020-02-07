Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Receives GBX 338 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.75 ($4.42).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,093 shares of company stock worth $2,629,871.

SLA traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 317.10 ($4.17). 5,414,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 319.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

