Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Stantec posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 172,277 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 1,124,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. 4,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.23. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

