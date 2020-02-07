Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) shares dropped 15.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 4,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 42,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

About Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

