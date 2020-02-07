State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $34,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 1,324,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,117. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.79.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

