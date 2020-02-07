State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $33.65 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,131 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $33,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. 3,287,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

