State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $37.27 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $37,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

A stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,436. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

