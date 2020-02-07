State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39.32 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $39,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 247,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 568.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.58. 1,215,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $93.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

