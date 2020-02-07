State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,045 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $45,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.92. 3,821,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

