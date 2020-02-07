State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,900 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Johnson Controls International worth $45,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,932. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.