State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,420 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 886,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

