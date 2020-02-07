State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 53,940 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

AMH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 71,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

