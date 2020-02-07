State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 104,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,787. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.