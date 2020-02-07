State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.31.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MLM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,927. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.84 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

