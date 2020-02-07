State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,832 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Marvell Technology Group worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,018.3% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 372,894 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 119,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

MRVL stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,880,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,800 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

