State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $177.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

