State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,325 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.03. 126,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,806. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $64.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

