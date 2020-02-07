State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,886 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $229.72. 22,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $236.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.65.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

