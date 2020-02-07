State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stake Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Raymond James boosted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,158. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

