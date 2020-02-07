Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Lessened by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Stericycle makes up approximately 1.2% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned approximately 0.13% of Stericycle worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 103.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.41. 481,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.37. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

