Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,769,000 after buying an additional 522,254 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Steris by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE opened at $153.08 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $117.48 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

