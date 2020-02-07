Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Scott Darling Sells 1,000 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 3.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.