Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 7th (ABX, ACB, AEM, ALA, AMX, AP.UN, ARX, BBU, BCE, BEP)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 7th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$103.00 to C$101.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) was given a C$2.30 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$59.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) was given a C$60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$60.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$58.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$9.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$67.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$52.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.25.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was given a C$4.25 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from C$59.00 to C$64.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$29.00.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was given a C$37.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) was given a C$22.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was given a C$18.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) was given a C$1.75 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$41.50 to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$44.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.25.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was given a C$29.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was given a C$0.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$39.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was given a $120.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$47.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was given a C$71.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$7.60 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was given a C$31.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$75.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price reduced by AltaCorp Capital from C$2.10 to C$1.85.

