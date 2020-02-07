Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 7th (ABX, ACB, AEM, ALA, AMX, AP.UN, ARX, BBU, BCE, BEP)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 7th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)

had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$103.00 to C$101.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) was given a C$2.30 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$59.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) was given a C$60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$60.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$58.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$9.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$67.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$52.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.25.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was given a C$4.25 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from C$59.00 to C$64.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$29.00.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was given a C$37.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) was given a C$22.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was given a C$18.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) was given a C$1.75 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$41.50 to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$44.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.25.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was given a C$29.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was given a C$0.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$39.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was given a $120.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$47.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was given a C$71.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$7.60 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was given a C$31.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$75.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price reduced by AltaCorp Capital from C$2.10 to C$1.85.

