Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Myriad Genetics Put Options (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,117 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,860% compared to the average volume of 159 put options.
NASDAQ MYGN opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 509,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 298.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 354,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after buying an additional 313,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $7,178,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 132,436 shares during the period.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.74.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
