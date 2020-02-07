Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Myriad Genetics Put Options (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,117 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,860% compared to the average volume of 159 put options.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 509,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 298.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 354,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after buying an additional 313,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $7,178,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 132,436 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

