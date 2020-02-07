Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on IBM (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 398,629 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,176% compared to the average daily volume of 31,234 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day moving average is $138.31. IBM has a 52 week low of $126.85 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

