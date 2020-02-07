Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of New York Times Call Options (NYSE:NYT)

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,730 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,651% compared to the typical volume of 213 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.15. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

In other news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,267,579.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,218,472.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $2,038,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,830,649.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in New York Times by 230,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in New York Times by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

