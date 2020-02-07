StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,310,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,137,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 637,302 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,878,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 499,872 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,396,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

