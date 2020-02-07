StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,719 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,920,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,948,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,329,000 after buying an additional 581,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,004,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 40,402,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,088,348. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.