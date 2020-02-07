StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 66,591,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,033,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.