StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 450 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 711,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,077,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. 3,542,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,892. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

