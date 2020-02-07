Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,089 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.53. 12,919,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,214. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

