Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,270 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 15,133.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,474,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,840 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after acquiring an additional 220,668 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,682,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

SRPT stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,452. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

