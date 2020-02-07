Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 520.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $39.25.

