Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.66. 3,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

