Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,263 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 14,831.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in State Street were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,815,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $2,358,158. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,106. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

