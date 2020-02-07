Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ING Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

ING traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 211,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. ING Groep NV has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

