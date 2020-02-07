Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 9,820 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. BTIG Research began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

BLDR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 50,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,935. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

