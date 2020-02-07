Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,401,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 224,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,953,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.