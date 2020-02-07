Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,157 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. 223,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.