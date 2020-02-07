Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.57

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.57 and traded as high as $24.75. Strattec Security shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 973 shares traded.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $87.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 69.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Strattec Security by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Strattec Security by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

