Strs Ohio Buys 1,900 Shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of PCSB Financial worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 33.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCSB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. 3,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,081. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. PCSB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $359.44 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.35.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCSB shares. TheStreet raised PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

