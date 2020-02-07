Strs Ohio Has $603,000 Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of Consolidated Water worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 1,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

