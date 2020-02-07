Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 29,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.08. The stock had a trading volume of 83,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $141.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

