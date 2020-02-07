Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 159.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,933 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CJS Securities cut shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE NX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 3,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $608.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $240.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

