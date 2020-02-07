Strs Ohio Purchases 23,277 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6,159.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,427,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 618,533 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 983,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 597,818 shares during the period.

CZR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 546,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,427. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.25. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

