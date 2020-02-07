Strs Ohio Sells 2,700 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Systemax were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Systemax by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Systemax by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 1,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $930.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.11. Systemax Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

