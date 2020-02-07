Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Omega Flex worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after purchasing an additional 239,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Omega Flex stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.74. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.