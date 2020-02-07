Strs Ohio Sells 800 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $424.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

BSRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

